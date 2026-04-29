Only 1,468 voters cleared in West Bengal supplementary list ahead of phase two

KOLKATA: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) having published the second supplementary list of voters in West Bengal disposed of through the Appellate Tribunals judging the 27 lakh cases found excludable in the earlier judicial adjudication process on Tuesday morning, that is just a day before the second phase of the crucial two-phase Assembly elections in the state, only 1,468 names were cleared.

At the same time, in the second supplementary list, six names, which were cleared by the judicial officers in the course of the judicial adjudication process, had been rejected by the Appellate Tribunals. As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the 1,468 voters whose names had been cleared in the first supplementary list will be able to cast their votes in the second phase on Wednesday. (IANS)

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