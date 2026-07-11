Only someone dedicated to Lord Ram can manage Ram Mandir affairs: VHP spokesperson

GURUGRAM: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Surendra Jain on Friday said that the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust must have unwavering faith and dedication to Lord Ram in addition to the administrative qualifications.

He noted that the search committee is expected to appoint a suitable and deserving candidate for the position of CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust for the first time.

“The search committee has commenced its work, and this initiative is welcome. For the position of CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, apart from administrative qualifications, unwavering faith and dedication to Lord Ram are the most essential and mandatory prerequisites. Only someone dedicated to Lord Ram can manage the affairs of the Ram Mandir. It is expected that the search committee will appoint a suitable and deserving individual to this post,” he said.

He further said that the final report in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case is expected from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be submitted soon.

“The preliminary report from the SIT regarding the matter has been received, and the final report is also expected soon. One should refrain from making any comments before the final report is released,” he said.

Speaking on the upcoming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meeting, scheduled for July 10 and 12, he said that some discussion on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue is natural and will be shared with the public when necessary.

“The Sangh (RSS) meeting scheduled for July 10 and 12 is an internal affair, and its agenda is generally not made public. However, given the significance of the Janmabhoomi issue and the Sangh’s major role in it, some discussion on this subject is natural. Matters will be shared with the public as deemed necessary,” he said.

Further, Jain said that blocking the IDs used by Champat Rai and others to generate VIP passes is part of the routine administrative process.

“No monetary transactions were involved in the issuance of passes for the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Passes were issued solely based on criteria such as age, physical disability, or other special circumstances,” he emphasised.

He also highlighted that the authority to issue passes rests with specific designated officials. Since those officials no longer hold their positions, this responsibility has naturally been entrusted to another individual. (ANI)

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