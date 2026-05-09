Op Sindoor anniversary: Rajnath asks Armed Forces Commanders to remain future-ready

JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon the Commanders of the three Services to remain future-ready by drawing lessons from ‘Operation Sindoor’ and adapting to the evolving global security landscape, while stressing the need to strengthen India’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, cyber resilience, autonomous systems and multi-domain warfare.

Addressing the second edition of the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur, Rajnath Singh described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity and high-impact operation that showcased India’s ability to compel its adversary to surrender.

“Operation Sindoor is a testament to the swift, precise and joint response of the Indian Defence Forces to safeguard national interests,” he said, adding that the operation demonstrated India’s growing military capabilities and symbolised the nation’s collective resolve and new military ethos. The Defence Minister underscored the need to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics and secure communication networks to remain prepared amid the rapidly evolving geopolitical security scenario.

He emphasised that future conflicts would increasingly be shaped by hybrid threats, information dominance and operations conducted simultaneously across cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.

Highlighting the transformative impact of emerging technologies, Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of ensuring integrated national preparedness across all spectrums of conflict.

He appreciated the progress achieved in enhancing jointness, integration and technological adoption across the three Services, stating that jointness constituted a pivotal dimension in the transformative changes sweeping across the global defence sector.

“Future wars will not be won solely through weaponry, but through innovative thinking and enhanced synergy,” he said.

The Defence Minister exhorted the Commanders to cultivate the “element of surprise” to remain unpredictable to adversaries and secure a strategic edge in any situation. At the same time, he urged them to remain vigilant against surprise tactics by adversaries and stay two steps ahead.

Rajnath Singh reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the defence forces through state-of-the-art weapons and platforms, adding that special focus was being laid on research in niche domains. (IANS)

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