'Op Sindoor’ may have sparked the unthinkable: Lashkar pushback against ISI, Pakistan Army

New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are reportedly facing internal discord following heavy losses suffered during India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in Kashmir. Intelligence officials claim the operation not only damaged terror infrastructure but also weakened the morale of these groups.

According to officials, Lashkar-e-Tayiba has recently stopped responding to directions from Pakistan's Army and ISI. Founder H-afiz Saeed has remained largely silent and withdrawn from public interactions, while some commanders have openly admitted the group suffered major setbacks during the operation.

Efforts to rebuild Lashkar's Muridke training facility have reportedly stalled, with intelligence inputs suggesting there is little or no activity at the site despite claims of revival. Officials believe Pakistan's establishment is trying to project a false image of victory, but many within the terror outfit are unwilling to support that narrative. The group's cadres are also said to be unhappy over Pakistan's conflict with the Afghan Taliban and alleged pressure on Lashkar members to cooperate with the Islamic State against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Officials describe the situation as unusual, noting this is one of the first times Lashkar appears reluctant to follow the ISI's line. Jaish-e-Mohammad had earlier shown similar rebellion, including links to attempts on former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. Security agencies believe 'Operation Sindoor' has significantly altered the relationship between Pakistan's establishment and terror groups. Analysts say any open revolt by Lashkar-e-Tayiba against the ISI and Army could mark a major shift in regional terror dynamics. (IANS)

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