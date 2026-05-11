India vows to crush terror ecosystem a year after Op Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: A year after the four-day India-Pakistan military confrontation triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and dismantling the networks supporting it. According to an AFP report published in The Manila Times, PM Modi said India would remain firm in its hardline approach against terror groups and their backers.

The conflict followed the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, were killed. India blamed Pakistan for supporting the attackers, an allegation Islamabad denied. The incident sharply escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. On May 7, 2025, India launched strikes on what it described as terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under “Operation Sindoor”. Pakistan retaliated with aerial engagements, drone attacks, and cross-border shelling. The four-day conflict reportedly claimed over 70 lives on both sides.

PM Modi praised the Indian armed forces for delivering a “fitting response” to the attackers and said India would continue to act decisively against terrorism. The operation’s name, “Sindoor”, symbolised revenge for women widowed in the Pahalgam attack, referring to the traditional red vermillion worn by married Hindu women. Pakistan claimed it had downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, though India has not officially confirmed any losses.

A ceasefire came into effect on May 10, 2025, after US President Donald Trump announced a truce, though India maintained the understanding was reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad without third-party mediation.

The report also highlighted speculation over a possible test of India’s Agni-6 missile, viewed as a symbol of the country’s growing strategic strength. (IANS)

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