Operation Sindoor disrupted their command in 22 minutes: Indian Army

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Monday shared a post on social media highlighting how Operation Sindoor disrupted the command structure of the terrorists in just 22 minutes.

"Resolve. Clarity. Mission Focus. Justice Served -- Swift and Precise. Evidence doesn't argue - It settles," the Army wrote on X.

This post comes just days before the first anniversary of the Indian Army's decisive military action -- Operation Sindoor.

The post also included a photo with the caption, "The unravelling of 22 minutes and then their command collapsed." (IANS)

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