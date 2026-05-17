Operation Sindoor ‘entirely different’ from past conflicts: CDS Anil Chauhan

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday termed Operation Sindoor as “entirely different” from previous conflicts. He mentioned that the military operation required “88 hours of extreme coordination”.

General Chauhan was interacting during ‘Sena Se Samvad 2026’. Describing last year’s military strikes against Pakistan which was the result of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the CDS said: “Operation Sindoor is different. I am not saying ‘was’ since it is still ongoing, so I said it is different from all the past conflicts we may have fought.” He added that probably for the first time, a kind of “multi-domain operation” was conducted. “That means we operated in all three domains in a coordinated manner. It was largely non-contact warfare. Normally, all wars have involved contact; this was largely non-contact,” he said. The CDS added that the military operation involved new technologies like space and cyber. CDS Chauhan asserted: “The military operation may have lasted only for 88 hours, but it required huge amount of coordination among not only the three Armed Forces but also with other government departments and various agencies.” “It was a very well-coordinated operation and that is why it was different from all other operations,” he added. He highlighted that the matrices of victory were different in Operation Sindoor.

“Till yesterday we would think how much territory was captured, how many prisoners were taken, or how much equipment was destroyed. But here the matrices of victory were visible effects, smart and coordinated operation, that gave you a sense of victory,” he said. The CDS added: “We could conduct strikes from 300-400 km away. That was unprecedented in our geographies. Therefore, this operation was entirely different.” (IANS)

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