Operation Sindoor is not over yet: Navy Chief warns of ‘befitting reply’ to any threat against India

NEW DELHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday stated that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, despite being halted temporarily while attending the Armed Forces Flag Day Function 2025 in New Delhi.

He praised the Indian government's actions and emphasised that citizens are proud of the armed forces. Tripathi warned that if anyone tries to attack the country, the Indian military will retaliate strongly, as seen during Operation Sindoor.

"Although Operation Sindoor has been halted, it is not over yet. You are also aware of the actions taken by the Indian government at that time... I realize that the citizens of this country are proud of the Armed Forces... If anyone tries to cast an evil eye on us, we will give them a befitting reply - we proved this during Operation Sindoor and we will prove it in the future too...," said the Navy Chief.

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan, launched after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, which killed 26 people. The Indian military attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists.

While speaking to the media, Admiral Tripahti applauded the detailed planning and execution of the event. He also extended gratitude to Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the occasion.

"It was a great program today... I can imagine the kind of detailed planning it would have required. I thank Lt Governor and Chief Minister of Delhi, as well as the Chief of the Sainik Board, for inviting and felicitating us. We got the opportunity to meet other people in the society, and it was great to see the performance by children," he said. (ANI)

