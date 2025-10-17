‘Operation Sindoor was symbol of country’s self-reliance’: Rajnath Singh

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor was a symbol of the country’s self-reliance, and the Army performed bravely using weapons made in India.

“The Indian youth have taken a big initiative in the production of defence equipment, and in the last 10 years, our defence equipment production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. In this, the private sector has contributed about Rs 33,000 crore. The goal is to increase our production capacity to Rs 3 lakh crore and exports to Rs 50 lakh crore by 2029,” he said while speaking at the sixth convocation of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University.

“India has always given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ through its actions. While the country is trying to become self-reliant in the field of defence, the courses started in institutions like Symbiosis are a commitment to nation-building along with education. The graduates here will prepare the defence equipment of the new era,” said the Defence Minister.

He asserted that a capable India will be built through skill development, and at this time, when the world is changing rapidly and new ideas, new systems, and new technologies are emerging every moment in such an uncertain world, skills will play a crucial role. “Therefore, there is a need for everyone to move the country forward through skills. Along with the Central government, the Maharashtra government is also setting up skill development training facilities and encouraging them to build a capable and self-reliant India through skill development,” said the Defence Minister.

The Minister further stated that skill education is important for building a country, and a skilled person contributes to creation. Creation is an important characteristic of a human being, and only a person engaged in creation can give direction to society. “In today’s era, not only is knowledge useful, but also the art of applying it is important. Therefore, the aim of today’s education should be to instil in the minds of students how to bring the things learned into life,” he added.

“As the country moves towards a new India, emphasis is being placed on Skill India, Startup India and Make in India. The Central government has set up a separate ministry to promote skill development. This ministry has tried to convert the challenges in this sector into opportunities. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, skill training has been provided to 1.63 crore candidates. Through Jan Shiksha Sansthas, more than 30 lakh candidates from rural, tribal and marginalised groups have been trained in sewing, embroidery, handicrafts, fruit processing and health care assistant,” said the Defence Minister.

According to Rajnath Singh, under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, traditional artisans of the country are being empowered, and 22 lakh artisans have been provided with modern tools of trade. This has created a conducive environment for skill development in the country. (IANS)

