Opposition moves adjournment notices in Parliament over police action on protesters

New Delhi: Several Opposition Members of Parliament on Monday submitted adjournment motion notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on what they described as the "brutal, unprovoked, disproportionate" use of force by the Delhi Police and security personnel against students protesting at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The notices come in the wake of the large-scale 'Sansad Chalo' protest held in New Delhi on July 20, where hundreds of students participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities.

The protesters had also demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister. Pradhan subsequently tendered his resignation on July 25.

The demonstration later turned violent, following which security personnel resorted to the use of force to disperse the crowd. During the clashes, several protesters as well as police personnel sustained serious injuries.

Congress MPs K.C. Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden and Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth submitted separate adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on what they termed "brutal, unprovoked, and disproportionate use of force" by the Delhi Police against protestors.

According to the notices, the security personnel resorted to the use of "excessive and lethal force", including "pellet guns" and "shock batons" against the protestors at Jantar Mantar, which led to consequent "grave injuries, including probable loss of eyesight, suffered by student protestors."

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267, seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged excessive use of force against students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026. (IANS)

Also read: JNU Advises Students and Staff to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protests