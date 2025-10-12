‘Opposition wants to attain power for vested interests’ Says Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda: Slamming the Opposition for misleading propaganda against the state government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said leaders of the Opposition just want to attain power for their vested interests and settling scores rather than serving the people.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating a railway over bridge here, the Chief Minister said the Opposition leaders “are eagerly waiting for returning to power in the hope of teaching me a lesson for my several pro-people initiatives rather than serving the state”.

He said these leaders have no vision for the state or its people but they just want to attain the power for muzzling the voice of the common man.

CM Mann said these leaders have plundered the wealth of the state for their vested political interests due to which people had ousted them. The Chief Minister said the traditional political parties are envious of him because they are not able to digest that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively.

“The people of the state have lost their faith in the traditional political parties because of their anti-people and anti-Punjab stance.” Mann said the people of the state will forgive these parties who have ruined the state.

The Chief Minister said these people have only ‘one-way’ pockets as they can acquire the money through illegal means rather than giving it to the people.

He said former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has distributed the money of ‘Golaks’ to the people rather than from his own business. (IANS)

