Punjab bypolls: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP and Congress

Barnala: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday campaigned for AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal in Barnala, launching an attack on opponents (BJP and Congress), during his speech after the roadshow.

Mann expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received, noting the enduring affection from the people.

“I remember my early days when I used to be here for my performances and even during my first election. Today, people may have disdain for politicians, yet you continue to shower me with flowers,” he remarked, acknowledging the trust placed in him by the community.

Mann stated that previously he would come to Bhagat Singh Chowk in Barnala to ask for votes and share election promises. Today, he talked about the achievements of the AAP government over the last two and a half years, urging voters to support AAP based on their performance.

He took a jibe at the Shiromani Akali Dal for their inability to find four credible candidates for by-elections, stating, “Those who claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years couldn’t even find four candidates to contest this election.”

Mann reaffirmed his promise to hold accountable those responsible for incidents of sacrilege and injustice in Punjab. He highlighted that while the Akali Dal sought votes in the name of the Panth.

Mann pointed out that Kewal Dhillon, the BJP candidate, only comes to Barnala to file nomination papers.

He noted that Meet Hayer defeated Dhillon in the 2017 Assembly elections, he (Mann) defeated him in the 2019 general elections, and Meet again defeated him in the 2022 assembly elections. Mann stated, “Maybe his election symbol has changed, but his luck will remain the same; once again, the people of Barnala will defeat him.” He said that it is the people who have defeated the Badals and leaders like Kewal Dhillon, adding that before AAP, these leaders faced no competition and were playing a “friendly match.” Now, with AAP, the people have completely rejected traditional parties. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of integrity in governance, stating, “To work effectively, one must have a clear intention.”

He declared that the upcoming by-election, scheduled for November 23, is crucial and urged voters to vote for Harinder Singh Dhaliwal (AAP candidate) if they are satisfied with the AAP government’s performance.

Mann concluded by assuring the people of Barnala that AAP stands firmly with them: “We are with you, just as we always have been, and we will continue to be,” he stated.

MP Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is a former MLA in Barnala, also addressed the people in Barnala, emphasising the commitment of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the people of the region.

He welcomed attendees of the roadshow and expressed gratitude for their continued support. Hayer said the residents of Barnala have consistently backed AAP, resulting in strong electoral performances.

He praised the party’s efforts over the past two and a half years, citing that no previous government had provided as much funding and support for local infrastructure. (IANS)

Also Read: India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance

Also Watch: