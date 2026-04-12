Our government always worked to ensure that every farmer receives support: Rajnath Singh

RAISEN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is "fully committed" to the welfare of farmers, asserting that the Centre has always "worked to ensure that every farmer receives support".

He added that smart farming can be eased through the use of innovation and the latest technology.

Addressing the gathering here, he said, "Farming is known to be a tough and traditional job, but it is being eased through innovation and the latest technology. Smart farming is being done through mobile technology, drones and modern-day seeding processes. The country's youth are taking part in this farming revolution. This process is now being done all over the country."

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the three-day Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen. He assured that there would be "no shortage of funds or resources" for farmers.

Singh said, "There's a lot to be done for villages and agriculture, and I assure you that our government is fully committed to the welfare of farmers. There will be no shortage of funds or resources. Our government has always worked to ensure that every farmer receives support."

"I have been in public life for many years, entrusted with many responsibilities, including serving as Agriculture Minister. The farmer within me has never left. Even today, as Defence Minister, I can say with conviction that my commitment to farmers remains unchanged," he added. (ANI)

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