Oppression, betrayal: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slams Mamata Banerjee

BARRACKPORE: In a high-voltage campaign rally on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a blistering critique of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of presiding over a regime of “oppression” and “betrayal.”

Addressing a massive gathering in the industrial belt of Barrackpore, the senior BJP leader argued that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has systematically dismantled West Bengal’s economic potential over its three terms in power.

Speaking at a public rally in Barrackpore, Rajnath Singh took direct aim at the TMC’s famous 2021 election slogan, “Bangla nijer meyekei chay” (Bengal wants its own daughter), framing the current state of affairs as a personal breach of trust by the Chief Minister.

“Mamata Didi, I respect you. You have been the Chief Minister of West Bengal three times. What have you done? You have inflicted injustice on the people of Bengal and caused oppression. Compared to other states in India, you have left Bengal behind. TMC, during its three terms, has worsened the condition of West Bengal. Mamata Ji had given the slogan “Bangla nijer meyekei chay” (Bengal wants its own daughter). Bengal did choose its daughter three times, but the daughter betrayed Bengal,” he said. He emphasised that while other Indian states are surging ahead, West Bengal has been “left behind”, highlighting the state’s deteriorating industrial climate. He alleged that the TMC government has actively created an environment hostile to business. “Across the country, investment and industrial development are progressing, but one state is not moving forward in terms of investment — that state is West Bengal. This is because the TMC (Trinamool Congress) government is in power here, and its Chief Minister is not allowing investments to come in. While the rest of the country is advancing in industry, the industries that existed here are also leaving. Those who thought of investing in Bengal are unable to gather the courage to do so because of the presence of the TMC government,” said Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

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