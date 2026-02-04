'Our PM is compromised': Rahul Gandhi's big allegation on India-US trade deal

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made big allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "being compromised" and "selling the country" through the India-US trade deal.

Speaking to the reporters outside the parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this. For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech."

"Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image," he added.

When asked why the LoP believe PM Modi is "compromised," Rahul Gandhi cited the alleged case against the Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, in the US and the Epstein files.

"There is a case on Adani ji in the US, it is actually a case on Modi ji. The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this," he said.

This comes after India and the US reached a trade agreement that reduced tariffs on Indian exports to 18 percent from 25 percent.

However, Congress has demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects, such as claims of the agriculture sector being opened up, calling for the reduction of tariffs to "zero", and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump. (ANI).

