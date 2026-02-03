BJP defends budget 2026–27, slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday mounted a strong defence of the Union Budget 2026–27, responding sharply to criticism from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had accused the government of lacking economic vision and policy direction. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the Congress was ignoring fiscal discipline and global economic realities while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda.

Speaking to IANS, Shah Deo said Kharge needed to recognize the government’s long-term vision for a “Viksit Bharat.” He contrasted the current fiscal approach with past Congress governments, alleging that fiscal discipline was routinely ignored during their tenure. “When Congress ruled for many years, the fiscal deficit often went out of control. This time, the fiscal deficit is around 4.3 percent,” he said, calling it a sign of responsible economic management.

Shah Deo rejected Kharge’s claim that the budget lacked policy direction, arguing that the opposition was overlooking the broader global economic context. He pointed out that major economies worldwide are facing a slowdown and that global growth projections remain weak. “In such a situation, India is emerging as a bright spot and is in a much stronger position,” he said, adding that the budget addresses key sectors of the economy despite global challenges.

Kharge, in a post on X, had earlier criticized Budget 2026–27, accusing the Modi government of failing to address pressing issues such as employment, manufacturing, private investment, infrastructure and social security. He also raised concerns over export slowdown, tariff risks, trade deficits and India’s shrinking global share, alleging that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered no concrete responses. Kharge further claimed the government lacked political will to tackle inflation, weak consumer demand and rising debt, and said the budget disappointed farmers, the middle class and marginalized communities.

Dismissing these allegations, Shah Deo accused the Congress of deliberately painting a negative picture despite improving economic fundamentals. He also defended the government’s emphasis on national security, saying increased defence spending was necessary in light of regional security challenges. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said India must remain fully prepared given ongoing hostilities along its borders. (IANS)

