Our true strength lies in Air Warriors: IAF chief AP Singh on Air Force Day

GHAZIABAD: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the outgoing chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Thursday underscored the force's operational preparedness and combat readiness on the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day.

Addressing the celebrations, Singh said the changing global security environment, marked by geopolitical uncertainty and emerging conflicts, had highlighted the importance of air power in protecting national interests.

"The Indian Air Force, being the custodian of air power, understands its role and responsibilities, and is always alert, committed, and ready to meet any contingency," he said. Singh said an air force's strength was measured not by its advanced aircraft and systems but by its operational preparedness and ability to respond quickly and confidently when required.

Recalling the IAF's combat operations during the previous year, he highlighted its rapid mobilisation and performance during Operation Sindoor, including its air defence capabilities.

Singh also said the IAF's operational capability and readiness were moving in the right direction, with a stronger culture of ownership and accountability across the force. "Equipment, technology, and platforms are merely tools; the true source of our success lies in our Air Warriors," he said. (ANI)

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