Over 18 crore LPG cylinders delivered since March 1: Central Government

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday said that over 18 crore domestic LPG cylinders have been successfully delivered to households since March 1, 2026, despite geopolitical tensions in west Asia.

At a briefing held at the National Media Centre in the national capital, top government officials assured citizens of stable fuel and food supplies as there is adequate buffer stocks of rice and wheat are available to meet public demand.

"Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered to households since March 1," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said. (IANS)

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