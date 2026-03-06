Over next 5-10 years, you are likely to see emergence of new nuclear powers: Jon Finer

New Delhi: Jon Finer, former Principal Deputy National Security Adviser of the United States, has warned that the global nuclear landscape could change significantly in the coming decade, with the possible emergence of new nuclear-armed states. In an interview with ANI on Thursday, Finer said changing global security dynamics and declining confidence in traditional security arrangements could encourage several countries to pursue nuclear capabilities. “Well, to be honest, I think it began long before this crisis. But this conflict will further drive home the point exactly what you made, that many countries have decided they don’t need nuclear weapons because they are content to live under what we call the United States nuclear umbrella,” he said.

Finer explained that if countries begin to doubt Washington’s commitment to protecting allies, the situation could change rapidly. “The more the United States demonstrates less commitment to defending partners and allies around the world, the more countries that feel under threat, and by the way, those countries are likely to be in the Middle East, in Asia, in Europe, will believe they need some sort of additional protection, whether it’s living under another country’s nuclear umbrella,” he said. He noted that alternative security arrangements are already being discussed. (ANI)

