Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Felicitates Demow Achievers, Highlights 12 Years of Modi Governance

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, visited 95 No. Demow constituency on Thursday. On the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12 years of governance, and as part of the Jan Sampark Abhiyan, Margherita met 6 personalities of the Demow area who have contributed to society in various fields and felicitated them.

He also shared the remarkable achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last 12 years and highlighted the development in Assam and the Northeast.

The 6 personalities whom Pabitra Margherita met were Ghana Kanta Gogoi, retired Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, Dr Bipul Gogoi, retired Vice-Principal of Demow College, Lohit Saikia, retired Principal of HCDG College, Pubali Thengal, Principal of Demow Nityalaya, Gauranga Chaura, retired teacher, and Jayanta Chetia, retired Government Officer.

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