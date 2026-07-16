PAC reviews toll fee regulation, examines levy of user charges on public infrastructure

New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday met in Parliament to examine the levy and regulation of fees, tariffs and user charges on public infrastructure and public utilities.

The meeting, chaired by Congress MP and PAC Chairperson K C Venugopal, began with a briefing by audit authorities, followed by oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other organisations concerned.

The committee is reviewing the subject, "Levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges, etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities", as part of its parliamentary oversight of public expenditure and infrastructure financing.

The meeting follows the PAC's previous sitting on July 2, during which the committee examined the implementation and effectiveness of centrally sponsored welfare schemes in the education sector. (ANI)

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