NHAI Revises Toll Fees: New Rates Effective April 1, 2026

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the toll fee, leading to an increase of Rs 5-30 vehicle wise. This revised toll free will be effective from April 1, 2026 in toll gates at Madanpur, Nazirakhat, Raha, Sulung, Rongamati, Rotowa, and Mikirbati-Haogaon. The NHAI has fixed the fees for monthly pass of non-commercial vehicles within 20-km radius of toll gates at Rs 350. The NHAI has exempted the tractors carrying agriculture products from paying toll fee.

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