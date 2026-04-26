Pakistan looks to replace flagged OGWs in J&K, moves to reboot student outreach plan

NEW DELHI: In a bid to rebuild and revive its terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to set up a group of completely new overground workers (OGWs).

The OGW network, crucial for terror operations in the Valley has largely fallen, following an intense crackdown by the Indian security agencies.

An official said that the new OGW network is being set up because most of them, part of the old or existing guard, have police records against them.

The ones with police records are easy to track and this information has been used several times by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to nab these OGWs, the official added.

While attempts are being made to send in foreign fighters to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan realises that they cannot operate without a strong OGW network.

This is the network that facilitates the movement of terrorists, their shelter, food and logistics.

“The presence of a strong OGW network is key to a successful terrorist strike by terrorists. Hence, Pakistan is shunning many within the existing guard and looking for newer ones,” the official said.

Some of the men who are on the target list include shopkeepers, tour guides and unemployed youth.

Another official said that Pakistan would not entirely dismantle its OGW network.

“It would have a couple of them from the old guard to be part of the network. These persons have experience and would be needed to train the newer lot,” the official added. (IANS)

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