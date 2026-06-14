Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) protests intensify amid fears of Islamabad's bid to seize direct control

New Delhi: Protests and alleged crackdowns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue despite Islamabad's offer for talks, which has been rejected by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The group argues that negotiations are meaningless as Pakistan's authorities have repeatedly failed to honour past commitments.

According to Indian intelligence officials monitoring developments, the offer for dialogue is largely symbolic, with Islamabad seeking to resolve issues on its own terms while tightening its grip over the region. Officials claim Pakistan's broader objective is to bring PoK under direct federal control rather than allowing its elected government to function autonomously.

They point to efforts to implement Article 56 of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution Act, 1974, which would empower Islamabad to dismiss the PoK government and dissolve its Legislative Assembly. If enforced, the provision would significantly reduce the authority of the region's elected representatives and place key decisions under federal control.

Currently, PoK functions as a self-governing territory under the 1974 constitutional framework. While Pakistan oversees foreign affairs, defence, security, currency and foreign trade, day-to-day governance is handled by the local administration.

Officials allege that Islamabad's push for greater control is aimed at curbing dissent and weakening demands for development and political rights. They argue that the move is not intended to formally integrate PoK into Pakistan but rather to suppress growing public unrest and strengthen federal authority over the region.

The standoff has further intensified tensions between protesters and authorities, with concerns that the political situation in PoK could worsen if demands for autonomy and governance reforms remain unaddressed. (IANS)

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