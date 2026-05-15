Pakistan will face unprecedented consequences if it targets India: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any hostile act against India would invite consequences “never witnessed before”. Reaffirming India’s policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism, he said the country would respond decisively to any threat to its sovereignty and security. Rajnath Singh said India’s national security policy has undergone a historic and comprehensive transformation over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India has adopted a policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism and conveyed a strong message to the world that any hostile act against the country would invite decisive consequences. “India has sent a clear message to the world that we maintain a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism. If Pakistan attempts to cast an evil eye on us, then what has never happened before will inevitably occur,” he added. (IANS)

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