Pakistan's Sikh Outreach Raises Concerns Amid Minority Persecution

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's outreach to the Sikh community, both in India and abroad, has been steadily increasing. The irony is that while the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is seeking to engage with the Sikh community on religious grounds, Pakistan continues to persecute religious minorities within its own territory.

The persecution of Sikhs in Pakistan is a well-established reality. This has made Indian intelligence agencies suspicious of Pakistan's intentions behind its religious outreach to the Sikh community. They view such initiatives with caution, given the continued mistreatment of minorities in Pakistan.

An Intelligence Bureau official said Pakistan has been stepping up its focus on religious sites within the country that hold deep religious significance for the Sikh community. (IANS)