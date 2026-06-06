ISLAMABAD: International community urged to act on Pakistan’s minority rights crisis

ISLAMABAD: A report has called on the international community to move beyond rhetoric and take stronger action against the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan, arguing that years of warnings and recommendations have failed to bring meaningful change.

According to the report published by Modern Tokyo Times, religious minorities—including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Ahmadis—continue to face discrimination, violence, and human rights abuses. One of the most serious concerns is the forced conversion and marriage of Christian, Hindu, and Sikh girls, often involving abduction, coercion, and underage victims.

The report noted that concerns raised by UN experts years ago remain largely unchanged in 2026. International bodies have repeatedly criticized Pakistan over issues such as violence against women, child exploitation, misuse of blasphemy laws, bonded labor, and the persecution of religious minorities. Non-Muslim places of worship have also been targeted in attacks.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had previously expressed alarm over reports of girls as young as 13 being kidnapped, trafficked, forced into marriage, and converted to Islam. The UN has repeatedly urged Pakistan to enact and enforce laws against forced conversions, child marriages, trafficking, and abductions while ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

The report argues that statements alone cannot protect vulnerable communities and calls for greater international scrutiny if Pakistan fails to uphold equal protection under the law. It also urged organizations such as the UN, the Commonwealth, and global human rights groups to demonstrate stronger commitment to addressing abuses. (IANS)

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