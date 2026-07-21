Panama courts India’s support to safeguard Canal neutrality amid shifting global trade routes

New Delhi: Panama is making diplomatic efforts to bring India into the Panama Canal's neutrality treaty to protect the waterway from global political tensions, Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI during his official visit, Vasquez said Panama remains committed to maintaining the canal's sovereignty through efficient and secure management. He highlighted that Panama expanded the canal using its own resources and has successfully administered it for over two decades.

"The canal itself is the best defence for Panama's sovereignty," he said, stressing that neutrality is becoming increasingly important as global trade routes shift, with some shipments moving from the Suez Canal to Panama. Vasquez said one of his key objectives during his India visit was to discuss New Delhi's participation in the canal's neutrality treaty. He emphasised that Panama wants the canal to be recognised as an international asset under Panamanian control.

Rejecting geopolitical rhetoric from major powers, including comments from US President Donald Trump, Vasquez said Panama prefers to respond with facts rather than political disputes. He said the country has demonstrated that it is a reliable partner by successfully managing and expanding the canal.

While acknowledging the United States as Panama's main security partner, the Foreign Minister said a wider coalition of countries sharing democratic values and respect for international law is essential to preserve the canal's neutrality. He cited nations including Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico as potential partners supporting the treaty. (ANI)

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