Paper leaks should not happen anywhere, need reforms to prevent these incidents: CM Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday called for stronger legal measures to curb examination paper leaks, saying those responsible should be identified swiftly, arrested, and punished, irrespective of the state in which such incidents occur. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said paper leaks undermine the future of students and stressed that accountability must be enforced without political or geographical considerations.

“As far as paper leaks are concerned, it does not matter whether they happen in Telangana, Punjab, or any other state. They should not happen anywhere. If they do, those responsible must be identified immediately, punished, and held accountable. We need legal reforms to prevent such incidents, and those involved must be arrested and imprisoned. That is our demand,” he said.

Reddy also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government, claiming that the youth had united to force the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG paper leak issue. He said governments are compelled to respond when young people and farmers unite in protest.

“Modi ji has become used to suppressing whatever issues the opposition raises by threatening them and filing cases against them. This time, he tried to intimidate the opposition using the ED, Income Tax Department, and the CBI. In West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra, he also tried to weaken the opposition by splitting political parties,” Reddy said.

“But this time, the entire youth came out onto the streets. From the streets to Parliament, the youth fought and defeated Modi ji. Whenever farmers and the youth begin to respond and fight back, any government has to accept defeat. This is the defeat that these people faced yesterday,” he added. (ANI)

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