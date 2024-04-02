Pappu Yadav urges RJD chief Lalu Prasad to leave Purnea Lok Sabha seat for Congress

Patna: Former Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has urged RJD chief Lalu Prasad to leave the Purnea seat for the Congress.

“I want to request RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav to reconsider his decision and give the Purnea Lok Sabha seat to the Congress to respect the coalition pact. The RJD is a senior partner in the grand alliance in Bihar,” Pappu Yadav said on Monday.

“Some leaders of the INDIA bloc do not want me to contest the election from Purnea. I will contest only from Purnea. I cannot go to any other constituency like Madhepura, Supaul, Khagaria, or Araria to contest the Lok Sabha election,” the Congress leader said.

“I want to say to Lalu Prasad Yadav that I am a part of your family. My home is Purnea and Seemanchal region of Bihar. I request you to reconsider your decision. No one can ask me to go away from home. Don’t consider me weak,” he said. He also rescheduled his nomination programme from April 2 to April 4.

“My friends and supporters want to participate in the nomination and hence I have decided to change the date of nomination from April 2 to April 4,” he said.

Pappu Yadav had merged his Jan Adhikar Party in the Congress hoping to contest the Lok Sabha election from Purnea. During the seat sharing of the INDIA bloc, the Purnea seat went to the RJD and Bima Bharti has been nominated to contest from it. Pappu Yadav is likely to file the nomination as an independent candidate. (IANS)

