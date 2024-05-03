Parents To Sue AstraZeneca And Serum Institute Over Daughter's Alleged Death After Taking Covishield

Venugopalan Govindan, whose 20-year-old daughter Karunya tragically passed away in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, said the timing of the admission came too late as so many lives have already been lost.

The distraught parent, in an online post, said that the vaccine should have been stopped immediately by the Serum Institute after as many as 15 European countries had decided to restrict its usage over deaths from blood clots.

He added that the grieving parents are seeking justice in various courts but are not getting a hearing.

"If sufficient remedies aren't obtained, for the sake of justice and to prevent recurrence of this atrocity that was perpetrated in the name of public health, we will file fresh cases against any and all of those perpetrators because of whose actions the deaths of our children ensued. Eight of the victims' families have connected and I am echoing the common sentiments of all of us," he wrote in his X post.