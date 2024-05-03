Mizoram: Influx of Myanmar Refugees Linked to Surge in Illicit Liquor Production

AIZAWL: The production of illegal alcohol in and near Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, has gone up because of the arrival of refugees from Myanmar, according to an official.

At a meeting with officials and leaders from the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Z. Lalhmangaiha, the commissioner of the state excise and narcotics department, mentioned that the making of homemade alcohol in the Phunchawng area and nearby places outside Aizawl has been increasing lately.

The meeting was organized by Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

The commissioner said that the increase in illegal alcohol production is because of the arrival of refugees from Myanmar.