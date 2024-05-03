Mizoram: Influx of Myanmar Refugees Linked to Surge in Illicit Liquor Production

AIZAWL: The production of illegal alcohol in and near Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, has gone up because of the arrival of refugees from Myanmar, according to an official.
At a meeting with officials and leaders from the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Z. Lalhmangaiha, the commissioner of the state excise and narcotics department, mentioned that the making of homemade alcohol in the Phunchawng area and nearby places outside Aizawl has been increasing lately.
The meeting was organized by Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.
The commissioner said that the increase in illegal alcohol production is because of the arrival of refugees from Myanmar.
The state home department reports that more than 34,000 people from Myanmar, including 13,310 children, are currently living in various parts of Mizoram. These refugees, mostly from the Chin state of Myanmar, fled their homes after a military coup in February 2021.
The Chin people are a part of the Zo ethnic group and have similar ethnicity, culture, and religion as the Mizos.
In the meeting, the state minister highlighted that drug and alcohol abuse has significantly impacted Mizo society.
He emphasized the importance of a united effort between the government and civil society organizations, such as CYMA, to tackle this issue.
In the future, the excise department plans to work with other departments and churches to address the issues of drug and alcohol abuse, stated Hmar.
Lalhmangaiha mentioned that the excise department will investigate reports of alcohol being openly sold in certain hotels and restaurants in the state capital.
Mizoram is a dry state, meaning the consumption, production, and sale of alcohol is banned under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which became effective in May 2019.
According to data from the excise and narcotics department, authorities have seized 21,963 liters of locally brewed liquor, 8,532 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, and 6,960 cans of beer in the past four months leading up to April 25.
