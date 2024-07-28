Assam Floods Ease; Nagaon District Faces Severe Impact

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has improved significantly, but Nagaon district is still the hardest hit. Other affected areas include Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, and Dibrugarh districts.
As of now, 44,434 people are still dealing with the aftermath of the floods, living in 150 villages spread across 14 revenue circles.
Fortunately, there have been no additional fatalities reported in the past few weeks, so the death toll remains at 97.
In the last 24 hours, around 3,713.17 hectares of crop area have been destroyed, showing the continued impact on agriculture.
Additionally, 1,562 people are currently taking shelter in relief camps set up in four districts. The situation for livestock is also concerning, with 6,343 animals affected in Sivasagar district.
Infrastructure has also been affected, with 12 reports of road damage—11 in Cachar and one in Sivasagar. Additionally, there have been eight instances of embankment breaches in Cachar district.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is continuing to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to the affected communities.
Meanwhile, Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Union budget had an allocation of Rs 11,000 crore for taking flood-control (disaster-control) measures in Assam and Sikkim.
The DoNER Minister said that the north-eastern region witnessed remarkable growth in infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. “In the last 75 years, the Northeast was treated like an orphan, but Prime Minister Modi has turned it into India's growth engine,” he said, noting that the number of airports in the region has nearly doubled, from 9 to 17, with three new airports constructed in Arunachal Pradesh alone.
He said that under the ambitious Purvoday Initiative, which envisions the Northeast as India's sunrise region, the government has made substantial investments. "The budget for the Ministry of DoNER has seen a significant increase from Rs 1,750 crore during the Congress regime to Rs 6,000 crore under the current administration," he said.
