Assam Floods Ease; Nagaon District Faces Severe Impact

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has improved significantly, but Nagaon district is still the hardest hit. Other affected areas include Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, and Dibrugarh districts.

As of now, 44,434 people are still dealing with the aftermath of the floods, living in 150 villages spread across 14 revenue circles.

Fortunately, there have been no additional fatalities reported in the past few weeks, so the death toll remains at 97.

In the last 24 hours, around 3,713.17 hectares of crop area have been destroyed, showing the continued impact on agriculture.