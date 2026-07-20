Parliament Monsoon Session begins today with key legislation

NCPI debut amid separate seating for TMC rebels

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues. The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today chaired a Business Advisory Committee meeting of the lower house of Parliament. Representatives of all political parties discussed the legislative agenda and key public issues. The Speaker called for constructive debates, meaningful participation, and full cooperation to ensure a productive and dignified Session.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting in the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi to discuss issues relating to the ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament. In total, the meeting was attended by 58 Leaders from 40 political parties, including Ministers. (ANI)

Also Read: Government convenes all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament