Parliament panel summons National Testing Agency (NTA) chief over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Monday summoned National Testing Agency (NTA) chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi to seek an update on the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

This comes amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified another accused in the paper leak case.

Another key accused, namely Shivaraj Motegaonkar, owner of RCC Coaching Institute, Latur, has been arrested. He is running this institute, which coaches the students for the NEET UG examination. It has nine branches, with the main branch at Latur.

He is close to PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer, who is associated with NTA. Searches conducted at his institute and residence resulted in the recovery of a Chemistry question bank which contained exactly the same questions which appeared in the NEET exam held on May 3. In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at five locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones. (ANI)

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