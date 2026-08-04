Parliamentary panel takes tough stance on removal of PM Modi’s video

Members seek accountability from Meta officials

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT has taken a tough stance over the removal from Facebook of PM Modi's video last month on action against examination paper leaks with several members posing questions to Meta officials at its meeting on Monday, sources said. The video was later restored.

The sources said that Meta officials apologized, stating that the PM's video was removed due to an error. Several committee members are learnt to have said that the issue was not about an apology, but about fixing accountability.

Sources said committee members also demanded legal action against the Meta officials responsible for brief removal of the video.

The sources said members are also learnt to have sought details from Meta on action the company has taken regarding controversial and objectionable content present on its platforms.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology held a meeting today and heard views of Social and Digital Media Platforms on the subject 'Social and Digital platforms and their regulation'.

The panel is headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

According to the agenda of the meeting, representatives of Snapchat, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) and YouTube on will brief the committee on the subject being examined by it. (ANI)

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