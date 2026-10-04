Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2026-27 Reconstituted with New Chairpersons

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2026-27 have been reconstituted with effect from September 26, with chairpersons appointed for 24 panels, according to parliamentary bulletins issued by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been re-appointed chairperson of the Committee on External Affairs, while BJP's Nishikant Dubey will continue to head the Committee on Communications and Information Technology. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi has been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Commerce, replacing TMC's Dola Sen.

BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab will chair the Committee on Finance, while Radha Mohan Das Agrawal will head the Committee on Home Affairs. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Defence. Anurag Singh Thakur will continue to head the Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, while Rajiv Pratap Rudy will continue as chairperson of the Committee on Water Resources.

Congress's Mukul Wasnik will head the Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, while DMK's Tiruchi Siva will chair the Committee on Industry. BJP's Medha Vishram Kulkarni will head the Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha will continue as chairperson of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will continue to chair the Committee on Health and Family Welfare. BJP's Sujeet Kumar has been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi will continue to head the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, while Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne will chair the Committee on Energy.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will continue as chairperson of the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, while BJP's Shashank Mani will head the Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development. NCP's Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey will chair the Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, and BJP's Sudheer Gupta will head the Committee on Railways, replacing C. M. Ramesh. TDP's Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy will chair the Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. NCPI's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, replacing Kirti Azad. Dastidar was a TMC leader until June 2026, when she led a group of TMC MPs who decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Congress's Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will continue to head the Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, while BJP's PC Mohan will chair the Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Among Rajya Sabha members, Raghav Chadha and Swati Maliwal, who recently moved from the AAP to the BJP, have been nominated to the Committees on External Affairs and Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, respectively. BJP's Sandeep Kumar Pathak has been nominated to the Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been included in the Defence and Home Affairs committees, respectively, while Pawan Khera is also a member of the Defence panel. (Agencies)

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