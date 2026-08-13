FCRA Amendment Bill Sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee for Detailed Review

NEW DELHI: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill was formally referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday after the Central Government moved a motion to this effect in the Parliament. Union Minister Nityanand Rai tabled the motion in the Lok Sabha after it resumed proceedings following its adjournment in the morning. According to the Supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha, the proposed Joint Committee will consist of 31 members-21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

"That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the motion moved by the Home Minister stated. (ANI)

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