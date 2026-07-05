Parliament’s Monsoon Session to Be Held from July 20 to August 13: Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance."

Several parliamentary panels have held meetings in the last week. (ANI)

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