Paroled criminal arrested for demanding ransom from Delhi's businessman: Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a hard-core criminal who was out on parole for allegedly making a threatening call to a Delhi-based businessman and demanding Rs 2 crore, police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused was out on parole for his father's treatment in a case registered under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MACOCA) under Delhi's Hari Nagar police station.

The accused was identified as Mohd Parvez alias Mohd Saddam alias Gauri, aged 35 and a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

DCP Crime Sanjay Kumar Sain said, "A team of Crime Branch, Delhi has arrested a desperate and hard-core criminal namely Mohd Parvez alias Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri resident of Meerut, U.P. Age 35 yrs from EWS Apartment Karampura Delhi."

Two pistols, one of 7.62 bore and another of 7.65 bore and 3 magazines and 12 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

In February 2024, Neeraj Bawana gang threatened a businessman, owner of an electronic showroom in Uttam Nagar through a WhatsApp call and demanded Rs 2 crore.

In this regard, a case was registered at Janakpuri police station, in which it was surfaced that the person who made the threatening call was Saddam alias Gauri, who is an associate of Neeraj Bawana gang and currently out on bail.

Arrested accused Saddam alias Gauri has a long crime history and has been previously involved in 25 cases in Delhi and UP. (ANI)

