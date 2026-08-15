Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi pays tribute to victims, hails resilience of displaced families

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, paying tribute to those who suffered during the Partition and recalling the courage of people who rebuilt their lives despite immense loss and displacement.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured.”

“At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation’s progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of Partition and described August 14, 1947, as one of the most brutal chapters in history. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort as India Marks 80th Independence Day