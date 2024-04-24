Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Issue New ‘Public Apology’ After Supreme Court Knock

NEW DELHI: In a latest turn of event, Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna, on Wednesday, published a fresh apology in leading newspapers for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products.

Acting on the Supreme Court's directives, the apology, this time around, was bigger in size. This comes after the apex court had called out the under fire duo for previously failing to display their apology in a prominent manner.

The advertisement featured the "unconditionally apology" of Ramdev and Balkrishna, both in their individual capacity as well as on behalf of Patanjali Ayurved for "the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Supreme Court of India".