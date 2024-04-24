Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Issue New ‘Public Apology’ After Supreme Court Knock

NEW DELHI: In a latest turn of event, Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna, on Wednesday, published a fresh apology in leading newspapers for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products.
Acting on the Supreme Court's directives, the apology, this time around, was bigger in size. This comes after the apex court had called out the under fire duo for previously failing to display their apology in a prominent manner.
The advertisement featured the "unconditionally apology" of Ramdev and Balkrishna, both in their individual capacity as well as on behalf of Patanjali Ayurved for "the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Supreme Court of India".
“We earnestly apologise for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole-hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated,” the apology stated.
During a hearing of the contempt proceedings pertaining to the misleading ads case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had questioned whether the size of the apology published in newspapers by Patanjali matched the size of full-page advertisements for its products.
During the proceedings, Ramdev and Balkrishna had told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah that an unqualified public apology was issued by them in as many as 67 newspapers over misleading ads.
The duo added that they were even willing to issue additional advertisements expressing their remorse.
The Supreme Court bench grilled Ramdev and Balkrishna by pressing them as to why the apology was filed after one week, just ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. "Is the apology the same size as your advertisements?" Justice Kohli said.
Furthermore, the apex court instructed Patanjali to collate the ads and submit them before the bench.
"Do not enlarge them and supply it to us. We want to see the actual size... we want to see that when you issue an ad it does not mean we have to see it by a microscope. It is not meant to be on papers but also read," the top court further said.