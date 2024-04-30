Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Uttarakhand Revokes Licenses Of 14 Patanjali Products After SC Rap

DEHRADUN: In a major setback to Patanjali, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority has decided to suspend manufacturing licenses for 14 products from Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy due to repeated publication of misleading advertisements regarding their effectiveness.

The licencing body filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday informing their decision of suspending licenses of 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy “for repeated violations” under the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945.

The SLA issued an order dated April 15, 2024, to Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, suspending manufacturing licenses for 14 products, which included ‘Swasari Gold’, ‘Swasari Vati’, ‘Bronchom’, ‘Swasari Pravahi’, ‘Swasari Avaleh’, ‘Mukta Vati Extra Power’, ‘Lipidom’, ‘Bp Grit’, ‘Madhugrit’, ‘Madhunashini Vati Extra Power’, ‘Livamrit Advance’, ‘Livogrit’, ‘Eyegrit Gold’, and ‘Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop’, with immediate effect.