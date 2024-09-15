Patna: Prashant Kishor promises to end 'Bihar Liquor Ban' within one hour if elected

PATNA: Jan Suraj supremo Prashant Kishor promised to lift the ban on liquor in Bihar with immediate effect if he is elected to power in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

This remark made by the political strategist-turned politician comes ahead of the much-awaited party foundation day scheduled for October 2.

"There is no need for any special preparation for the second. We have been preparing for the last two years... If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour," Kishore said