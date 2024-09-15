Patna: Prashant Kishor promises to end 'Bihar Liquor Ban' within one hour if elected

PATNA: Jan Suraj supremo Prashant Kishor promised to lift the ban on liquor in Bihar with immediate effect if he is elected to power in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.
This remark made by the political strategist-turned politician comes ahead of the much-awaited party foundation day scheduled for October 2.
"There is no need for any special preparation for the second. We have been preparing for the last two years... If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour," Kishore said
When asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's yatra, he remarked, "My best wishes to him. At least he has come out of the house and is going among the public."
Prashant Kishore also shared his views regarding the ongoing spat between the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stemming from Tejashwi Yadav's claim that Nitish Kumar had apologised with folded hands for joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
He said that both the stalwart leaders have harmed Bihar and he held them responsible for the state's dire condition.
This issue is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, and it doesn't matter who apologised with folded hands to whom; both have caused damage to Bihar. The people of Bihar have witnessed both of them for 30 years. We are urging them both to leave Bihar," said Prashant Kishor.
Earlier, Kishore took a jibe at Bihar's former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his ability to lead the state's development.
Addressing a gathering in Bhojpur, Bihar, Mr. Kishor said, "If someone could not get educated due to a lack of resources, it is understandable. But if someone's parents were Chief Ministers and he couldn't pass the 10th class, it reflects their approach towards education."
