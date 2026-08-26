Patna student protest turns tense as police use water cannons; CRPF personnel deployed

PATNA: Chaos broke out on the streets of Patna on Tuesday as student organisations staged protests over recruitment-related demands. The administration deployed extensive security arrangements across the Bihar’s state capital, with barricades erected at several strategic locations to prevent protesters from reaching Lok Bhawan and other sensitive areas. The situation became tense at Dak bungalow Crossing after protesting students breached police barricades.

Police subsequently used mild force to control the situation and deployed water cannons to disperse the protesting mob.

Amid the water being sprayed, some students were seen using shampoo while standing under the water jets. During the confrontation, one student reportedly suffered a head injury, while a female student was also reported to have fainted. Police detained several protesters who crossed the barricades and attempted to advance towards the Lok Bhavan.

The detained students were taken to Kotwali police station.

Heated exchanges were also reported between police personnel and protesters at the site.

A similar confrontation took place near JP Golambar, where students repeatedly attempted to move forward while police personnel tried to stop them.

Security arrangements have been further strengthened in the area. Near the New Secretariat, around a dozen sand-loaded tractors were reportedly positioned on both sides of Bailey Road to block the protesters’ route. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed across the area amid the heightened tension.

A bunker vehicle, also known as a landmine-protected vehicle, was also deployed at Dak bungalow Crossing. Such vehicles are generally associated with security operations in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

Additional forces were deployed at the crossing, while CRPF personnel wearing body protectors also arrived at the site as authorities stepped up security measures to contain the protest and prevent demonstrators from advancing towards sensitive government locations.

The movement is being led by student leader Aman Kumar and has received the support of more than 15 student organisations.

Teachers and the Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, have also extended their support to the protesters. (IANS)

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