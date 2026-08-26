Protests Erupt in Golaghat After Death of Student Amid Allegations of Medical Negligence

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A wave of strong public reaction has erupted across Golaghat district following the untimely death of 18-year-old meritorious student Jyotsmita Bora of Kochupathar, Numaligarh, amid allegations of medical negligence. Jyotsmita died after her health deteriorated eight days after undergoing surgery for gallbladder stones. The deceased’s family and locals have demanded a high-level and impartial investigation into the incident.

According to her family, Jyotsmita, daughter of the Late Kumud Bora and Babita Bora of Kochupathar village under Khumtai police outpost, had been receiving treatment under Dr Bhaskar Hazarika at ‘Ultra Healthcare’ in Telgaram, Numaligarh. On the doctor’s advice, she was admitted to HGM Nursing Home in Golaghat on July 25 for surgery to remove gallbladder stones, and the surgery was performed there.

The family alleged that on the eighth day after the surgery, Jyotsmita was discharged from the hospital and allowed to return home. However, soon after reaching home, her health deteriorated significantly. Following the advice of Dr Bhaskar Hazarika, she was readmitted to HGM Nursing Home.

At that time, the doctor reportedly informed the family that Jyotsmita was suffering from bleeding and that another surgery was required, according to the family. As the family did not consent to the second surgery, the doctor allegedly issued a referral letter for transferring Jyotsmita to another hospital for advanced treatment.

Subsequently, the family admitted Jyotsmita to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment. However, she died while undergoing treatment on August 20.

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