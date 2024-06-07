‘Pehle NDA, then INDIA’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on government formation bid

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should initiate the government formation at Centre owing to its ‘superiority’ in terms of numbers. His remarks give a clear indication that Congress-led INDIA bloc is not in race to stake claim and the alliance has accepted the people’s mandate.

“Pehle aap, unke baad hum,” Sena leader told newsmen when questioned about whether INDIA bloc was trying to woo allies of NDA, including TDP and JD-U.

He also refuted speculations that the INDIA bloc was ready to ‘give away’ the PM post if TDP and JD-U, the two pre-poll allies of BJP decided to switch sides. “There has been no discussion regarding any such proposal,” he said. Previous reports said that the INDIA bloc partners were inclined to send feelers to TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the kingmakers post the 2024 election results and seek their support in its favour.

Notably, the BJP with 240 seats in the 545-member Parliament has emerged as the single largest party and needs the support of at least 32 seats to reach the halfway mark of 272. TDP with 16 seats and JD-U with 12 seats have emerged as the most important in the power dynamics as they have the potential to change the status quo in one stroke. Sanjay Raut further said that the INDIA bloc was ready to wait and watch while NDA stakes claim for government formation, the third consecutive term under PM Modi.

Taking a satirical jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut said that the ‘elderly leader and Gangaputra’ has earned a big mandate for his party by winning 240 seats and hence we are giving them ‘due respect’ by proposing ‘pehle aap, unke baad hum’. Taking a dig further, he said that Prime Minister was eager to take ‘teesri kasam’ in third term and they don’t have any qualms with this. “If he fails in teesri kasam, then we would look at chauthi kasam,” he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Bengal school job case: Enforcement Directorate tracks additional properties worth crores linked to Partha Chatterjee

Also watch: