Global leaders send wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting re-elected for third consecutive term

New Delhi: Wishes are pouring in from across the globe after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders from neighbourhood nations like Maldives, and others, including Israel, Ukraine, Italy, and Jamaica, have also extended wishes to PM Modi. Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, “I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.”

“As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,” Wickremesinghe said in a post on social media platform X.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said he looks forward to expanding the “fast-growing” ties between the two nations. He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

“My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” President Lai posted on X.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Narendra Modi who is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections.”

Extending wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on being re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls. In a post on X, Netanyahu said, “I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term.”

The Italian PM, in her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi, said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples,” Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X. Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Singapore Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, also extended congratulations to PM Modi earlier today. “Congratulations, @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term,” he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Nepal PM Pranchanda, and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated PM Narendra Modi.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu too, congratulated PM Modi and said he looks forward to working together to advance the ‘shared interest’ in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries.

In response, PM Modi thanked the Maldivian President and said he looks forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said Male is New Delhi’s valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region.

“Thank you President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties,” PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

