‘People expressed faith in country’s democratic polity in Lok Sabha polls’: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that citizens have expressed their faith in the country’s democratic polity while exercising their franchise in Lok Sabha polls and that dialogue, discussion, deliberations and debate are the essence of democracy.

In his opening remarks on the commencement of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said it is the first session of Parliament after the recent general elections for the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections in four States.

He extended warm welcome to members on the commencement of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha.

“While exercising their franchise, the people of Bharat, the largest democracy in the world, have expressed their faith in our democratic polity and the values that underpin our Republic. The successful completion of this ‘Festival of Democracy’ is a matter of great pride and admiration for all of us,” he said.

Dhankhar said Rajya Sabha has also got re-constituted partially after its recent biennial elections.

“Congratulations to all 61 newly elected/nominated Members of the House. The member would surely fully exploit their potential and contribute towards fulfilling aspirations of the people.

Let us all in togetherness work towards the blossoming of democracy. Let us contribute in a wholesome system of dialogue, discussion, deliberations and debate all being the essence of democracy,” he said.

“Let us all in togetherness work towards the blossoming of democracy. Let us contribute in a wholesome system of dialogue, discussion, deliberations and debate all being the essence of democracy,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his Council of Ministers in the Rajya Sabha, amid clapping and thumping of desks.

The prime minister had introduced his Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the Speaker.

Leader of the House JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

The 264th session of Rajya Sabha began on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slams Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

Also Watch: