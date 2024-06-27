Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang calls on Union Health Minister JP Nadda, wishes him ‘successful tenure’

New Delhi : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday called on Union Health Minister JP Nadda and wished him a “successful tenure”. The meeting took place at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Taking to X, CM Tamang said, “I met with the Hon’ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri @JPNadda Ji, at the Parliament House in New Delhi. At the outset, I congratulated him on his new role as Union Minister and wished him a successful tenure”.

‘‘During our discussion, I briefed him on the current status of the health sector in Sikkim, specifically highlighting Namchi Hospital and Singtam Hospital. The Hon’ble Union Minister graciously assured us of comprehensive support through various schemes for upgrading hospitals in the state,” his post added. Additionally, he advised us to establish a super-specialty blocks in STNM Hospital for cancer and orthopedic treatment, he further wrote in his post. On Monday, Sikkim CM Golay called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament House. CM Golay presented the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report, estimating Rs 3,673.25 crore for recovery and reconstruction, and emphasised the need for continued support. He thanked the PM for his prompt relief after the Sikkim Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023. (ANI)

